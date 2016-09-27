Story highlights Trump said he may bring up Bill Clinton's marital indiscretions

"Hillary is ready for anything. She's experienced at these debates," her campaign manager said

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook said the Democratic candidate will be prepared if Donald Trump mentions her husband's past affairs at the next debate.

"Hillary is ready for anything. She's experienced at these debates," Mook told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Tuesday on "New Day" when asked about the questions Trump alluded to Monday night following the first presidential debate. "I'm not concerned about that. It's just sad that we can't have an actual discussion about the issues because Donald Trump doesn't have a command of the issues."

Trump told CNN's Dana Bash Monday that he might bring up former President Bill Clinton's past marital indiscretions at the next debate.

"I'm very happy that I was able to hold back on the -- you know, on the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton, because i have a lot of respect for Chelsea Clinton and I just didn't want to say what I was going to say," he said.

