- Trump said he may bring up Bill Clinton's marital indiscretions
- "Hillary is ready for anything. She's experienced at these debates," her campaign manager said
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook said the Democratic candidate will be prepared if Donald Trump mentions her husband's past affairs at the next debate.
"Hillary is ready for anything. She's experienced at these debates," Mook told CNN's Alisyn Camerota Tuesday on "New Day" when asked about the questions Trump alluded to Monday night following the first presidential debate. "I'm not concerned about that. It's just sad that we can't have an actual discussion about the issues because Donald Trump doesn't have a command of the issues."
Trump told CNN's Dana Bash Monday that he might bring up former President Bill Clinton's past marital indiscretions at the next debate.
"I'm very happy that I was able to hold back on the -- you know, on the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton, because i have a lot of respect for Chelsea Clinton and I just didn't want to say what I was going to say," he said.
"Which is," Bash asked.
"Which is I'll tell you maybe at the next debate. We'll see," Trump replied.
Mook said Trump wants to "bully" the former secretary of state because he did not have a strong finish at Monday's debate.
"This is -- it's such an obvious dodge. He spiraled out at the end of the debate and so, of course, he wants to bully. He wants to talk about the supposed indiscretions," Mook said.
"The American people want to hear how someone's going to create jobs, how he's going to help them with education and health care," he added. "He had no command of the issues. This is his way of wallpapering that."
Mook said Trump's temperament led the businessman to repeatedly aggressively interrupt Clinton throughout the debate.
"On that trade argument, he was pretty aggressive, but he was interrupting her," he said. "We saw him begin to unwind and come unhinged."
"By the end of the debate that temperament that we're all concerned about, that inability to, you know, (to) think clearly and make good judgments, it just came out," he added.