Is Trump right? Could a 400-pound couch potato have hacked the DNC?

Story highlights Trump has been accused of being too friendly toward Moscow and President Vladimir Putin

The short answer is no: An individual could not have pulled off this hack

Washington (CNN) Russia might be behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee, according to US officials and lawmakers -- but not Donald Trump.

The Republican presidential nominee came up with many alternative possibilities at the first general election debate on Monday night.

"It could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people," he said during the first presidential debate. "It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

He also devoted a portion of his answer about cyberattacks to the precociousness of his 10-year-old son.

"So we have to get very, very tough on cyber and cyber warfare. It is a huge problem. I have a son. He's 10 years old. He has computers. He is so good with these computers, it's unbelievable. The security aspect of cyber is very, very tough. And maybe it's hardly doable," he said.

