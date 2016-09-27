Story highlights A New Jersey Port Authority official said Chris Christie was aware of lane closures in 2013

His testimony is part of a case in progress against two of Christie's former aides

(CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was informed about the lane closures at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 as they were happening, according to the testimony Tuesday from a former Port Authority executive.

While at Ground Zero during a 9/11 memorial event on September 11, 2013, Bill Baroni, the former Port Authority deputy executive director, and David Wildstein, the Port Authority director of interstate capital projects, had a discussion with Christie about the lane closures, Wildstein testified Tuesday in federal court.

The testimony is part of the trial for Christie's former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly, and Baroni, whom have both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges in connection to the lane closures, an incident that has come to be known by some as "Bridgegate."

Christie has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or involvement with the lane closures, and he has never been charged with any crime related to the handling of the incident.

At an unrelated event Tuesday, Christie publicly said his version of events has not changed and denied any wrong

