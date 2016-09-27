House to vote on contempt resolution for former Clinton aide this week

Story highlights The Oversight Committee approved the GOP-led contempt resolution last week

Pagliano's lawyers last week accused Chaffetz of launching a witch hunt

Washington (CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters the House will vote this week on a resolution holding Bryan Pagliano, the former Hillary Clinton aide who helped set up her private email server, in contempt of Congress.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz tweeted that he filed a resolution Tuesday.

The Oversight Committee approved the GOP-led contempt resolution last week along a straight party line. The floor vote is expected to come Thursday or Friday, according to a senior House GOP leadership aide.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, has argued that previous testimony from another one of Clinton's IT workers, Justin Cooper, made it imperative for Pagliano to testify.

"I explained Mr. Pagliano was uniquely qualified to provide testimony to help the committee better understand Secretary Clinton's use of a private email server. This is indisputable," Chaffetz said. "I also made clear the committee would consider all options regarding Mr. Pagliano's failure to appear, including consideration of recommending he be held in contempt."

