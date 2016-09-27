Story highlights The Arizona Republic is backing Hillary Clinton for president

Washington (CNN) The Arizona Republic, the state's largest newspaper, has never endorsed a Democrat for president -- until now.

In an op-ed published to its website Tuesday, the editorial board backed Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump for president.

"The 2016 Republican candidate is not conservative and he is not qualified," the editorial board wrote.

In the op-ed, the newspaper's editorial board breaks down why they believe that Clinton is more qualified than Trump -- specifically that the Democratic nominee has better temperament and experience, has a record of public service, and has withstood "decades of scrutiny."

The Arizona Republican joins other major papers with conservative editorial boards in endorsing Clinton or declining to endorse Trump. The Cincinnati Enquirer and Dallas Morning News are two other notable examples, with the Enquirer endorsing a Democrat for the first time in 100 years. The New Hampshire Union Leader, for the first time in 100 years, did not back Republican nominee Trump, opting instead to endorse Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson.

