Story highlights Amy Walter said undecided voters are not a fan of either major candidate for president

The Cook Political Report national editor also describes the dramatic shift among demographics

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter said undecided voters are different this election cycle because they're "absolutely clued in" with who the candidates of both major parties are -- and they still don't like what they see.

"Normally what you see in those groups, people who are undecided, they're undecided because they really haven't been paid much attention," Walter told CNN's Party People podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a recent conversation.

Walter, who also worked for former Democratic Rep. Marjorie Margolies Mezvinsky, said undecided voters sounded like children trying to avoid hopping into a cold pool.

"Here, these undecided voters are absolutely clued-in and they're like that feeling we all had in school when you had to jump into the cold pool in first hour P.E., and you're like, 'I don't want to get in there, I don't want to jump in there! I know I'm going to have to get in.' So, they are undecided because they don't want to make a choice, not because they don't know about their choices," she said.

Read More