What the debaters failed to say

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had plenty of energy and substance when it came to issues of the economy and trade, but it did not have enough substance when it came to the key issue of how the president will act as commander in chief.

Consider that the word "Afghanistan" went unmentioned, except for Clinton briefly citing the war as an example of NATO cooperation. This is a strange oversight as America's longest war has ground on for a decade and half, while the Taliban are now estimated to control some 30% of the country.

One of the first things the next president will have to decide is whether to continue to draw down troops in Afghanistan, as the Obama administration had planned, to effectively zero, or whether conditions on the ground merit a substantial long-term presence of US troops in noncombat roles helping to support the Afghan army and police.

After all, no one wants to see what happened in Iraq after the withdrawal of US forces in 2011 and the rise there three years later of ISIS. Already, ISIS has a foothold in Afghanistan.

Also unexplored was the issue of immigration. One of Trump signature ideas is the banning of Muslim immigration, which lately has morphed into the banning of immigration from countries that have terrorism problems.

