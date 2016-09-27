How important is presidential 'temperament'?

Story highlights Question of "presidential temperament" came up at the debate. There's a general consensus of what that entails, says Peggy Drexler

It's confidence, optimism, strong character, willingness to ignore one's emotions under pressure.

Drexler: Clinton kept composure in face of incessant goading, debating bluster with facts. Trump's unpredictability hardly presidential

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Among the highlights of Monday night's presidential debate was Republican nominee Donald Trump's assertion that not only does he have "much better judgment" than his opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, but that he also has "a much better temperament ... I think my strongest asset, maybe by far," he said, "is my temperament. I have a winning temperament. I know how to win."

It's unclear what exactly a "winning temperament" is, and whether it has anything to do with actual winning, though it's true that the idea of "presidential temperament" has long been a critical factor when electing a leader. But even this is a very hard thing to gauge, and often a matter of personal opinion.

The general consensus, though, is that a president must appear confident and optimistic, with a strength of character that allows one to retain great secrets, and to withstand the pressure of having those secrets. As John Dickerson argued in Slate, someone with a presidential temperament has a reliable sense of self, strong values, a willingness to ignore one's emotions, and certain emotional maturity; plausibility as commander in chief.

Photos: The first presidential debate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26. Hide Caption 1 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate NBC's Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Hide Caption 2 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled. Hide Caption 3 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state. Hide Caption 4 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign. Hide Caption 5 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January. Hide Caption 6 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN's Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%. Hide Caption 7 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton answers a question during the debate. Hide Caption 8 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate The candidates clashed repeatedly over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS. Hide Caption 9 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump smiles during the debate. Hide Caption 10 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton smiles during the debate. Hide Caption 11 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate. Hide Caption 12 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million. Hide Caption 13 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump. Hide Caption 14 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump's wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton. Hide Caption 15 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence's wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Hide Caption 16 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate. Hide Caption 17 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs. Hide Caption 18 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump and Clinton face off in the debate. Hide Caption 19 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra. Hide Caption 20 of 21 Photos: The first presidential debate Trump appears on the media center screens. Hide Caption 21 of 21

Of course, throughout the race, Trump has generated headlines by being quite the opposite in nearly all regards, throwing out -- apparently on impulse -- crazy conspiracy theories, xenophobic sentiment and anti-women rhetoric, all in the name of "speaking his mind."