Trump broke the rules of theater and paid a price

Kate Maltby is a theater critic for The Times of London and regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics. Her website is www.katemaltby.com. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) It was all in the curtain call. Like an actor at the close of a successful show, Hillary Clinton surged forward into her audience, shaking hands with well-wishers. By contrast, Donald Trump hung back on the stage, his family forming a praetorian guard around him. This was a man who had ended his performance twice as distant from his viewers than when he had confidently begun.



Even when he strode into the media spin room -- an act unprecedented for a general election candidate in the era of TV politics -- Trump walked the gamut of cameras like a reluctant British royal on an official walkabout, uncharacteristically incapable of projecting his persona into the scrum.

So low was his voice that foreign camera crews gave up the effort to capture sound, leaving their viewers a stream of silent images of a talking head in a distant crowd. It was all a bit desperate. Unlike Clinton, he had forgotten one of the golden rules of theater. When the show is over, leave the stage. And never, ever, try to write your own review.

As a theater critic, I'm used to big performances. What can be harder to find is the subtle supporting act, the discreet player who can quietly convince while letting a co-star dominate the stage. Ahead of Monday night's debate, both participants were under pressure to tone down the matinee idol pretensions and blend into the background.

Trump needed to lose the histrionics, prove himself an adult participant in policy debate and keep the spotlight on Clinton and those awkward questions about emails. Clinton, by contrast, needed to sidestep the drama while provoking Trump into the kind of front stage meltdown that might prove his unfitness as commander in chief.

