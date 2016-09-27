Breaking News

Trump broke the rules of theater and paid a price

By Kate Maltby

Updated 11:13 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
NBC&#39;s Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
NBC's Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN&#39;s Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN's Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
The candidates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clashed repeatedly&lt;/a&gt; over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
The candidates clashed repeatedly over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
Trump smiles during the debate.
Trump smiles during the debate.
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Trump's wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence&#39;s wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence's wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Kate Maltby is a theater critic for The Times of London and regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics. Her website is www.katemaltby.com. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN)It was all in the curtain call. Like an actor at the close of a successful show, Hillary Clinton surged forward into her audience, shaking hands with well-wishers. By contrast, Donald Trump hung back on the stage, his family forming a praetorian guard around him. This was a man who had ended his performance twice as distant from his viewers than when he had confidently begun.

Kate Maltby
Even when he strode into the media spin room -- an act unprecedented for a general election candidate in the era of TV politics -- Trump walked the gamut of cameras like a reluctant British royal on an official walkabout, uncharacteristically incapable of projecting his persona into the scrum.
    So low was his voice that foreign camera crews gave up the effort to capture sound, leaving their viewers a stream of silent images of a talking head in a distant crowd. It was all a bit desperate. Unlike Clinton, he had forgotten one of the golden rules of theater. When the show is over, leave the stage. And never, ever, try to write your own review.
    As a theater critic, I'm used to big performances. What can be harder to find is the subtle supporting act, the discreet player who can quietly convince while letting a co-star dominate the stage. Ahead of Monday night's debate, both participants were under pressure to tone down the matinee idol pretensions and blend into the background.
    Trump needed to lose the histrionics, prove himself an adult participant in policy debate and keep the spotlight on Clinton and those awkward questions about emails. Clinton, by contrast, needed to sidestep the drama while provoking Trump into the kind of front stage meltdown that might prove his unfitness as commander in chief.
    Clinton, of course, has been playing supporting actress for most of her career (the clue is in the name.) Once it was Bill Clinton who razzle-dazzled us, while his careful wife fed him his lines. Perhaps that's why she nearly pulled it off this time -- if it weren't for those long, slightly faltering, detail-heavy speeches. (Shakespeare's Mark Anthony does not rout Brutus by knowing the percentages on the Chinese trade deficit.)
    In classical Greek drama, secondary characters expose the tragic flaws of a protagonist with a series of quick-fire questions known as stichomythia, with one-liners batting between them. Two and half millennia later, that back-and-forth is still the core of any confrontation in Western drama. Love her or hate her, Hillary Clinton will never have the flexibility to debate in the tradition of Sophocles.
    Donald Trump, on the other hand, knows all about getting attention. He knows less about how to avoid it. From his first sighting at the Hofstra University venue -- tieless, his shirt unbuttoned, ready for a cage match -- he set gossip flying about his eventual appearance. There was even a rumor that he might drop by the press room pre-debate. It all felt like the type of immersive modern production where you catch choreographed glimpses of the actors in the corridors while you're still ordering your pre-theater drink. But when the lights were rolling, it looked more like a Nativity play kid desperately pulling focus.
    If he wants to do better next time, Trump needs to drop the habit of narrating his own performance. "I think my strongest asset, maybe by far, is my temperament," he told us Monday. "I have a winning temperament." Regardless of whether we agree with the content of the statement, simply reiterating it won't convince anyone.
    There's an adage in storytelling, known to every college creative writing class, and yet invariably forgotten by politicians. Show, don't tell. If you want your character to look heroic, show him rescuing a child from a blaze or saving civilians under fire -- but whatever you do, do not let him announce to an audience: "I am a heroic character." If you are a politician, and you want to portray judgment and temperance, behave with dignity in debate -- and don't bother to tell us.
    These, of course, are rules of theater, not politics. And while the first live TV debates were framed as acts of theater, nowadays they're less transient than anything that happens on Broadway. Instead of trying to change the mood of a moment, 21st-century politicians will plan their debates in the hope of inspiring a popular GIF or a viral zinger (especially Clinton -- no aspect of her performance at the House Select Committee on Benghazi has so permeated the consciousness as those well-rehearsed eye rolls.)
    So perhaps it matters less how opponents interact with each other than whether they can simply get their own sound bites into their airtime. But if Trump wants to do better next time, he should start by letting Clinton take center stage.