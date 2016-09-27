Story highlights Jason Kravarik: On Monday, television showcased the best and worst of Chicago

Donald Trump focused on the toll taken by urban violence there while the Chicago Cubs won their 100th game for the first season since 1935

The city has much to be proud of but also a history of awful drug and gang violence, Kravarik writes

Jason Kravarik is a producer in CNN's Los Angeles bureau. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Monday night on television showcased the best and worst of America's third largest city: On one channel, the Chicago Cubs were winning their 100th game of the season -- a first since 1935. On almost every other channel, Donald Trump was reminding us that Chicago has had "thousands" of shootings this year. This month, the city passed the grim milestone of 500 homicides in 2016.

Trump made me cringe -- and not in the way he makes many Americans cringe. As a defender of Chicago, I cringed because he's right, and I wondered what the estimated 80 million viewers must think about the city I love.

I've had a soft spot for Chicago and its inner city since high school, when, as a reporter for the Carl Sandburg High School student newspaper, I left my suburban enclave to report on life as a student growing up in the city. Kids in the suburbs only knew Chicagoans from the bloody top stories on the local news.

JUST WATCHED Chicago police head opens up on city's violent year Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Chicago police head opens up on city's violent year 02:28

On field trips to downtown museums I'd hear comments like, "Do you know what you'd see down here at night?" I'd think, "Yes, a lot of tourists on Michigan Avenue and hard-working commuters trying to get home after a late night at the office."

Of course, crime is a factor in any large city, but I wondered why there were such stereotypical views of city life. As a Chicago Public Schools principal, my father often brought me to his school in Marquette Park on the South Side, where the kindness I experienced from students of all races further softened my heart. It gave me a different perspective of the inner-city life that most suburbanites only pass on their way to the Bears game.

Read More