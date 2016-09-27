Muslim woman to appear in Playboy in a hijab

(CNN)A Muslim-American journalist Noor Tagouri will appear in Playboy magazine's October issue wearing a hijab, a decision that has elicited praise in some quarters and provoked condemnation in others.
She'll appear alongside a sex activist, a comedian and novelist as part of the magazine's "Renegade" series, which highlights people who have "risked it all -- even their lives -- to do what they love."
Earlier this year, Playboy changed directions, enacting a several changes, the biggest of which was to do away with fully nude photos.
Tagouri, a 22 year-old journalist who reports for Newsy, appears in the issue clad in black jeans, Converse sneakers, a leather jacket and of course, her head covered.
But that hasn't stopped her from coming under withering criticism online.
"I don't read or pay attention to any of it," she told the magazine about the backlash. "It's just negative energy and unhealthy."
You can read the feature here.