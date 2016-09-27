Muslim woman to appear in Playboy in a hijab

(CNN) A Muslim-American journalist Noor Tagouri will appear in Playboy magazine's October issue wearing a hijab, a decision that has elicited praise in some quarters and provoked condemnation in others.

She'll appear alongside a sex activist, a comedian and novelist as part of the magazine's "Renegade" series, which highlights people who have "risked it all -- even their lives -- to do what they love."

Earlier this year, Playboy changed directions, enacting a several changes, the biggest of which was to do away with fully nude photos

Tagouri, a 22 year-old journalist who reports for Newsy, appears in the issue clad in black jeans, Converse sneakers, a leather jacket and of course, her head covered.

But that hasn't stopped her from coming under withering criticism online

