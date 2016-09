Photos: Recent food recalls Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 132,520 pounds of fully cooked chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with hard plastic. The items in recall are 5-pound bags of fully cooked panko chicken nuggets with a "Best If Used By" date of July 18, 2017, and case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33, and the 20-pound bulk packages of Spare Time fully cooked nugget-shaped chicken breast pattie fritters with rib meat with a production date of July 18, 2016, and case code 2006SDL03. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Frozen mixed vegetables and peas packaged by Bountiful Harvest, First Street, Great Value, Live Smart, Market Pantry and Sprout between the dates of September 2 and June 2 have been recalled due to listeria fears.

Some Clif Bar trail mix and energy bars were voluntarily recalled because they contain sunflower kernels that may have been contaminated with listeria.

Out of an abundance of caution, General Mills announced the voluntary recall of more than 10 million pounds of flour because it may be linked to an outbreak of E. coli O121 that has sickened 38 people across 20 states.

Products containing sunflower seeds produced by SunOpta are under a voluntary recall in at least 24 states over concerns about possible listeria contamination.The recall affects Planters and Sunrich Naturals sunflower kernels made between the dates of February 1 and April 21, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Publix has issued a voluntary recall for its cranberry nut and seed mix due to listeria concerns.

The Republic of Tea is voluntarily recalling its organic turmeric ginger green tea due to the possibility of salmonella contamination in one lot of the product. Here are some other food recalls since April 2015:

Foster Farms is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets after concerns they've been contaminated with plastic and rubber material. The products were sold in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, California and Arizona.

Pilgrim's Pride is recalling more than 4.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken products in boxes of whole-grain breaded nuggets, patties, breakfast patties, tenderloins and popcorn-style varieties. They were sold under the Gold Kist Farms, Pierce and Sweet Georgia brands. The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."

Hide Caption 9 of 21

The company that owns Emerald-brand nuts is recalling 100-calorie packages of roasted and salted cashew halves and pieces. The packages are being recalled "due to the possible presence of small glass pieces," the company said on Friday, April 1. No injuries have been reported, but the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution following a consumer complaint.

Roland Foods issued an unrelated recall of fire-roasted red pepper strips, also because of possible glass fragments, the company said in a statement.

A company is voluntarily recalling frozen broccoli cuts sold in 11 states over fears of listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said on April 1.

A Pennsylvania food bank is asking consumers to throw away cans of Mandarin oranges distributed from August to January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday, March 31.

Gerber voluntarily recalled two organic baby foods because a packaging defect may make them susceptible to spoilage during transport and handling, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company said on March 24.

Bumble Bee Foods, Tri-Union Seafoods and H-E-B have voluntarily recalled canned chunk light tuna because of possible health risks, the Food and Drug Administration said in mid-March.

Popular grocery story chain Trader Joe's recalled a specific lot of raw cashew pieces over possible salmonella contamination. The nuts were sold in 30 states as well as Washington, D.C. On January 15, the company said it had removed all lots of cashew pieces from store shelves pending an investigation.

Milky Way International Trading Corp. announced a recall of its 8-ounce bottles of Nice! Mandarin Oranges because of glass in the product. The oranges were distributed to Walgreens stores.

General Mills recalled a "limited quantity" of Cascadian Farm Cut Green Beans. The 10-ounce bags had "Better If Used By" dates of April 10 and April 11, 2016.

Because of evidence of E. coli bacteria at the spring source, Niagara Bottling issued a voluntary recall of spring water produced at its two Pennsylvania plants from June 10 through June 18. There had been no signs of its product being contaminated or reports of consumers falling sick, the company said.

Blue Bell Ice Cream voluntarily recalled all of its products made at all of its facilities, the company said in an April 2015 news release . The products, which included ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and other frozen delights, were potentially contaminated with listeria. Listeria is rare, but it's still the third-ranking cause of death from food poisoning in the United States.