Story highlights The recall was issued after a consumer reported finding plastic in chicken nuggets

No adverse events have been reported, the USDA says

(CNN) Tyson Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 130,000 pounds of cooked chicken nuggets because they may contain hard plastic, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service said Tuesday.

The recall was issued after a customer reported finding "foreign material" in a chicken nugget product.

"According to Tyson Foods, the plastic material ranged in size from 21mm in length and 6.5mm in diameter and may have come from a round, hard plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt. The firm said the products pass through a metal detector, but the plastic is not detectable to this technology," the USDA recall announcement said

In all, 132,520 pounds of chicken are subject to this recall, which applies to 5-pound bags of fully cooked panko chicken nuggets with a "use by" date of July 18, 2017. They also have case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33 on the package.

Twenty-pound bulk packages of Spare Time nugget-shaped chicken breast pattie fritters with rib meat are also being recalled. These bulk packages, which were shipped to Pennsylvania for "institutional use," are marked with a production date of July 18, 2016, and case code 2006SDL03.

