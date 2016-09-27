Breaking News

What America's most challenged books say about us

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 10:28 PM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The American Library Association released its annual list of the top 10 most frequently challenged books this week, based on media reports and reports of complaints in schools and libraries filed with the ALA&#39;s Office for Intellectual Freedom. This coming-of-age tale about a teen who falls in love at boarding school has been challenged for offensive language and being sexually explicit.
Photos:
America's most challenged books of 2015The American Library Association released its annual list of the top 10 most frequently challenged books this week, based on media reports and reports of complaints in schools and libraries filed with the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom. This coming-of-age tale about a teen who falls in love at boarding school has been challenged for offensive language and being sexually explicit.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
The story of a love affair infused with kinky sex made its debut on the ALA&#39;s list of most challenged books in 2012 for the same reasons cited this year: sexually explicit content and being unsuited to certain age groups. Other reasons included &quot;poorly written&quot; and concerns that teens &quot;will want to try it.&quot;
Photos:
"Fifty Shades of Grey" by E.L. JamesThe story of a love affair infused with kinky sex made its debut on the ALA's list of most challenged books in 2012 for the same reasons cited this year: sexually explicit content and being unsuited to certain age groups. Other reasons included "poorly written" and concerns that teens "will want to try it."
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The big book was the subject of several challenges for its &quot;religious viewpoint.&quot;
Photos:
"The Holy Bible"The big book was the subject of several challenges for its "religious viewpoint."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Teen reality star Jazz Jennings&#39;s story about coming out as transgender came under scrutiny for portraying homosexuality and sex education, as well for its religious viewpoint and being inaccurate, though it is unclear what that means..
Photos:
"I am Jazz" by Jazz JenningsTeen reality star Jazz Jennings's story about coming out as transgender came under scrutiny for portraying homosexuality and sex education, as well for its religious viewpoint and being inaccurate, though it is unclear what that means..
Hide Caption
4 of 10
This collection of stories from six transgender or gender-neutral young adults was called out for being &quot;anti-family&quot; and containing offensive language and depicting homosexuality, sex education, political viewpoint and religious viewpoint.
Photos:
"Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan KuklinThis collection of stories from six transgender or gender-neutral young adults was called out for being "anti-family" and containing offensive language and depicting homosexuality, sex education, political viewpoint and religious viewpoint.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Reasons cited in challenges to this 2003 mystery novel featuring a main character with thought to have Asperger&#39;s syndrome included &quot;offensive language, religious viewpoint and unsuited for age group.
Photos:
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Mark HaddonReasons cited in challenges to this 2003 mystery novel featuring a main character with thought to have Asperger's syndrome included "offensive language, religious viewpoint and unsuited for age group.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
The coming-out story in graphic novel form was challenged for reasons including violence and its use of &quot;graphic images.&quot;
Photos:
"Fun Home" by Alison BechdelThe coming-out story in graphic novel form was challenged for reasons including violence and its use of "graphic images."
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Another graphic novel, this time, set in an Islamic fairy tale landscape, &quot;Habibi&quot; tells the story of two escaped child slaves who grow to love each other. Reasons cited in challenges included nudity, sexually explicit content and being unsuited for age group.
Photos:
"Habibi" by Craig ThompsonAnother graphic novel, this time, set in an Islamic fairy tale landscape, "Habibi" tells the story of two escaped child slaves who grow to love each other. Reasons cited in challenges included nudity, sexually explicit content and being unsuited for age group.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Based on a true story about a child whose parents are taken away by the Taliban, this book was challenged for its religious viewpoint, being unsuited to age group and depicting violence.
Photos:
"Nasreen's Secret School: A True Story from Afghanistan" by Jeanette WinterBased on a true story about a child whose parents are taken away by the Taliban, this book was challenged for its religious viewpoint, being unsuited to age group and depicting violence.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
As the title suggests, &quot;Two Boys Kissing&quot; is about two boys trying to set a new world record for kissing. It was challenged for homosexuality and because it &quot;condones public displays of affection.&quot;
Photos:
"Two Boys Kissing" by David LevithanAs the title suggests, "Two Boys Kissing" is about two boys trying to set a new world record for kissing. It was challenged for homosexuality and because it "condones public displays of affection."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Looking for Alaska, by John GreenFifty Shades of Grey, by E. L. JamesThe Holy BibleI Am Jazz, by Jessica Herthel and Jazz JenningsBeyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out, by Susan KuklinThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Mark HaddonFun Home, by Alison BechdelHabibi, by Craig ThompsonNasreen&#39;s Secret School: A True Story from AfghanistanTwo Boys Kissing, by David Levithan

Story highlights

  • Books with transgender characters, religious minorities dominate list of challenged books
  • Their presence in books reflects their growing visibility in mainstream America

(CNN)It used to be that sex and offensive language were the most frequently cited reasons for attempts to remove books from schools and libraries. And, anything to do with Harry Potter.

How times have changed.
    Books featuring "diverse" characters, such as transgender youth and religious minorities, made up six of 10 titles on the American Library Association's list of most frequently challenged books of 2015.
    The list, released this week, is culled from media reports on attempts to ban books across the country and reports from schools and libraries filed directly with the ALA's Office of Intellectual Freedom.
    Other titles include the Bible and "Fifty Shades of Grey," making the list is as diverse as the United States itself.
    Read More
    And, that's a good thing, said James LaRue, director of ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom. It shows that racial, ethnic and religious minorities are becoming more visible in mainstream America, along different sexual and gender identities.
    If people are complaining about books featuring previously marginalized groups, at least it means they are aware of them.
    "The first way we accommodate change is by complaining about it," LaRue said.
    The ALA compiles the list to inform the public about censorship efforts in libraries and schools, not to endorse them. Usually, what we're trying to censor says a lot about where we are as a nation, LaRue said.
    From 1990 to 1999, the most frequently challenged book was Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories" series, according to ALA. From 2000 to 2009, it was the "Harry Potter" series.
    Things change. Today, the Harry Potter books are a beloved and highly lucrative franchise, and those novels with the creepy illustrations are mainstays of best of 1980s and 1990s lists.
    Some titles have more in common than it may seem. The Bible, a children's book about about transgender teen Jazz Jennings and "Nasreen's Secret School: A True Story from Afghanistan," were all challenged for the same reason: religious viewpoint.
    See the gallery above for the complete list.