Sam Allardyce: England manager caught in undercover sting

George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Sam Allardyce has overseen just one match as England manager, a 1-0 win over Slovakia.
  • England soccer coach Sam Allardyce is fighting to keep his job
  • Allardyce was caught in an undercover sting by journalists from a British newspaper

(CNN)England soccer coach Sam Allardyce is fighting for his future after seemingly admitting on video that he knew of ways to skirt FIFA rules on player ownership.

The scandal came to light after the video recorded by undercover reporters from a British newspaper was published Monday.
    The Daily Telegraph conducted a series of meetings with Allardyce where journalists posed as businessmen intending to invest in the English Premier League's lucrative transfer market.
    Appointed as England manager by the Football Association (FA) just two months ago, Allardyce is heard in the video published by the Daily Telegraph describing how it is "not a problem" to sidestep the "ridiculous" rules concerning third party ownership of footballers.
    Third party ownership is when a company or person owns a share of economic rights to a footballer. Since 2015, football's world governing body FIFA has implemented a worldwide ban on third party ownership.
    Arsene Wenger celebrated his 20th anniversary in charge at Arsenal with a 3-0 win over archrivals Chelsea. It was his side&#39;s first win against their West London counterparts since 2011.
    Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (C) celebrates scoring his side&#39;s third goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.
    Diego Costa of Chelsea shows his frustration during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea, who lost 3-0, did not have a shot on target until the end of the match.
    Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal -- and his first for the Red Devils -- during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 24, 2016.
    Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Mourinho benched star striker Wayne Rooney before the match, which his team won 4-1.
    Arsene Wenger celebrates Mesut Ozil of Arsenal Diego Costa of ChelseaPaul Pogba of Manchester United Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United
    Allardyce describes how players' agents are "doing it all the time" because "you can still get around it [...] the big money's here" -- a reference to England's cash-rich Premier League.
    Allardyce's representatives have not responded to CNN's request for comment.
    In 2008, the FA banned third party ownership, effectively preventing companies from buying a stake in a footballer. Previously, part of a player's transfer fee would be paid by an agent or investor, meaning the club wouldn't have to pay the full fee required.
    The FA is also yet to respond to CNN's request for comment, with the British media reporting it had summoned Allardyce for talks on Tuesday.
    In the Telegraph video, Allardyce is heard saying how Enner Valencia, the £12 million ($15.5 m) Ecuadorian international he signed while manager of West Ham in 2014, was initially third party owned.
    With three defeats in the last three games, José Mourinho&#39;s previously unbeaten start as Manchester United manager has taken a turn for the worse.
    After securing three Premier League titles during two spells with Chelsea, Mourinho cemented his reputation as one of the world&#39;s greatest managers.
    His time as United manager started well with four consecutive wins, a defeat of Leicester City in the Community Shield followed by three Premier League victories.
    But Mourinho&#39;s winning run came to an end with defeat to local rival Manchester City, which has won all of its first five Premier League matches.
    A 3-1 defeat to Watford Sunday piled more pressure on Mourinho. It was the first time United had lost to Watford in 30 years.
    Sitting seventh in the Premier League, will he be able to rediscover his winning touch?
    The 61-year-old, who is reportedly paid in excess of $3.9 million (£3 million) per year by the FA, is also heard criticizing the previous England management.
    He states that Roy Hodgson, his predecessor, was "too indecisive" and would "send all [the players] to sleep" because he didn't have the "personality."
    Gary Neville, an assistant to Hodgson, is labeled "the wrong influence" and should have been told to "sit down and shut up."
    Speaking of the FA's decision to develop Wembley, the England football team's nation stadium, Allardyce says it was "stupid" and a "waste of money" due to the debt it has created.
    The FA was very critical of FIFA's governance record during the time of Sepp Blatter's tenure and former England international Gary Lineker tweeted: "We can get on our high horses about FIFA etc. but we have a large glass house of our own."
    Lineker added: "Biggest issue for Sam Allardyce is advising on getting around 3rd party rules. As well, of course, very poor judgement. "