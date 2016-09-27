Sam Allardyce: England manager caught in undercover sting

Story highlights England soccer coach Sam Allardyce is fighting to keep his job

Allardyce was caught in an undercover sting by journalists from a British newspaper

(CNN) England soccer coach Sam Allardyce is fighting for his future after seemingly admitting on video that he knew of ways to skirt FIFA rules on player ownership.

The scandal came to light after the video recorded by undercover reporters from a British newspaper was published Monday.

The Daily Telegraph conducted a series of meetings with Allardyce where journalists posed as businessmen intending to invest in the English Premier League's lucrative transfer market.

Third party ownership is when a company or person owns a share of economic rights to a footballer. Since 2015, football's world governing body FIFA has implemented a worldwide ban on third party ownership

