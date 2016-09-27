Nudist park is planned for Paris

Story highlights Those who like to hang out naked hope a city lake will soon be approved as a venue

There is only one Paris swimming pool where nudity is allowed now, and it's getting too crowded

(CNN) Nudists in Paris will soon be able to shed their clothes without fear of arrest, as city council members have approved plans for an official park for naked people.

A campaigner working on the project told CNN the exact location is yet to be decided, but it will likely be near Lac Daumesnil in the southeast of the city.

A spokesman for Deputy Mayor of Paris Bruno Julliard, who has supported the plan, confirmed it was approved in principle Monday at a meeting of the city council.

Lac Daumesnil in southeast Paris is one proposed location for a nudist park.

The proposal was put forward by the Green Party of Paris.

In a written submission to the city council, environmentalists from the party said France is a top world destination for nudists, with two million Germans, Dutch, British and Belgians coming to the country to take their clothes off.