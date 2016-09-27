This is what moonwalking across Europe looks like...

Story highlights Travis DeRose spent over two months abroad, in thirteen countries, moonwalking across Europe

(CNN) Travis DeRose spent two months trekking across 13 countries in Europe.

Did we say 'trekking'? We meant 'moonwalking.'

In Reykjavik in the north to Rome in the south, to Paris in the west and Istanbul in the east, DeRose busted out Michael Jackson's iconic dance move in front of famous landmarks and filmed it. Why?

Why not?

Travis showing off his skills outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris

"It started on a previous trip to Ireland when I was getting my photo taken in front of a castle. Instead of just standing there looking awkward, I started moonwalking and it actually turned out pretty cool," he said.

