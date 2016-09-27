Breaking News

Ahead of MH17 report, Russia says if plane shot down, Ukraine pulled trigger

By Euan McKirdy and Sebastian Shukla, CNN

Updated 5:20 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 sits in a field at the crash site in Hrabove, Ukraine, on September 9, 2014. The Boeing 777 was shot down July 17, 2014, over Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists. All 298 people on board were killed. In an October 2015 report, Dutch investigators found the flight was shot down by a warhead that fit a Buk rocket, referring to Russian technology, Dutch Safety Board Chairman Tjibbe Joustra said.
Australian and Dutch experts examine the area of the crash on August 3, 2014.
A woman walks with her bicycle near the crash site on August 2, 2014.
Police secure a refrigerated train loaded with bodies of passengers from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it arrives in a Kharkiv, Ukraine, factory on July 22, 2014.
A pro-Russian rebel passes wreckage from the crashed jet near Hrabove on Monday, July 21, 2014.
Wreckage from the jet lies in grass near Hrabove on July 21, 2014.
A man covers his face with a rag as members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Dutch National Forensic Investigations Team inspect bodies in a refrigerated train near the crash site in eastern Ukraine on July 21, 2014.
Emergency workers carry a victim's body in a bag at the crash site on July 21, 2014.
A piece of the plane lies in the grass in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region on July 21, 2014.
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands guard next to a refrigerated train loaded with bodies in Torez, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 20, 2014.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service employees sort through debris on July 20, 2014, as they work to locate the deceased.
A woman covers her mouth with a piece of fabric July 20, 2014, to ward off smells from railway cars that reportedly contained passengers' bodies.
Toys and flowers sit on the charred fuselage of the jet as a memorial on July 20, 2014.
People search a wheat field for remains in the area of the crash site on July 20, 2014.
A woman walks among charred debris at the crash site on July 20, 2014.
Emergency workers load the body of a victim onto a truck at the crash site on Saturday, July 19, 2014.
Emergency workers carry the body of a victim at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
A large piece of the main cabin is under guard at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Victims' bodies are placed by the side of the road on July 19, 2014, as recovery efforts continue at the crash site. International officials lament the lack of a secured perimeter.
A man looks through the debris at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
An envelope bearing the Malaysia Airlines logo is seen at the crash site on July 19, 2014.
Armed rebels walk past large pieces of the Boeing 777 on July 19, 2014.
Ukrainian rescue workers walk through a wheat field with a stretcher as they collect the bodies of victims on July 19, 2014.
A woman looks at wreckage on July 19, 2014.
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe delegation arrives at the crash site on Friday, July 18, 2014.
A woman walks through the debris field on July 18, 2014.
Pro-Russian rebels stand guard at the crash site.
Wreckage from Flight 17 lies in a field in Shaktarsk, Ukraine, on July 18, 2014.
A man covers a body with a plastic sheet near the crash site on July 18, 2014. The passengers and crew hailed from all over the world, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany and Canada.
A diver searches for the jet's flight data recorders on July 18, 2014.
Coal miners search the crash site.
Wreckage from the Boeing 777 lies on the ground July 18, 2014.
People search for bodies of passengers on July 18, 2014.
A woman walks past a body covered with a plastic sheet near the crash site July 18, 2014.
Belongings of passengers lie in the grass on July 18, 2014.
People inspect the crash site on Thursday, July 17, 2014.
People walk amid the debris at the site of the crash.
Debris smoulders in a field near the Russian border.
Fire engines arrive at the crash site.
A man stands next to wreckage.
Debris from the crashed jet lies in a field in Ukraine.
Family members of those aboard Flight 17 leave Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands.
A large piece of the plane lies on the ground.
Luggage from the flight sits in a field at the crash site.
A couple walks to the location at Schiphol Airport where more information would be given regarding the flight.
Flight arrivals are listed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
Debris from the Boeing 777, pictured on July 17, 2014.
A man inspects debris from the plane.
Wreckage from the plane is seen on July 17, 2014.
A man talks with security at Schiphol Airport on July 17, 2014.
Wreckage burns in Ukraine.
A man stands next to the wreckage of the airliner.
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
People inspect a piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. This image was posted to Twitter.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
An airsickness bag believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
An airsickness bag believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
A piece of wreckage believed to be from MH17. This image was posted to Twitter.
Story highlights

  • Russia: Radar data shows missile not fired from rebel-held territory
  • Ukraine has not responded to the allegation
  • Report on investigation's findings to be released Tuesday

(CNN)Just days before the release of a report into the investigation into the fate of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17, Russia's defense ministry released radar data which, it alleges, shows that if the plane was shot down, it was done so by Ukrainian forces.

At a news conference Monday, the head of Russian air and Space forces, Andrei Koban, said that analysis of the data refuted the widely-accepted conclusion that the aircraft was shot down by a BUK missile from within territory held by Russian-backed rebels.
    "The fact that Ukrainian authorities have still not published the information they have, we can concluded that if it was a BUK that was launched at the (Malaysian Airlines flight), this must have been launched from a location with the Ukrainian forces," Koban said.
    Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegation.
    At a news conference timed to preempt the release of interim results from the Koint Investigation Team's criminal investigation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov displayed radar data from July 17, 2014, which he said showed aircraft movement and the presence of Ukrainian air defense systems.
    MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine that day. All 298 people on board were killed, including 196 Dutch. Last year the Dutch Safety Board concluded that flight MH17 was shot down by a BUK missile.
    The Joint Investigation Team, headed by the Dutch Public Prosecutor, will make the results known in a meeting which can also be attended by relatives of the victims Tuesday.
    According to investigation leader Wim de Bruin, results released will include exactly what type of weapon was used and from where it was fired.
    The passengers and crew aboard
    Karlijn Keijzer, 25, was a champion rower from Amsterdam who showed much passion and leadership in the United States as a member of the team at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
    Miguel Calehr, left, and his older brother Shaka were both aboard the flight. They were on their way to Bali to visit their grandmother. Their middle brother, Mika, was supposed to be on the flight as well, but it was fully booked.
    A 77-year-old teacher and Roman Catholic nun, Sister Philomene Tiernan, was on the flight, according to Australia&#39;s Kincoppal-Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart. The school principal described Tiernan as &quot;wonderfully wise and compassionate.&quot;
    On Friday, President Barack Obama told reporters that an American, Quinn Lucas Schansman, was aboard. His Facebook page said he was a student at International Business School Hogeschool van Amsterdam.
    The World Health Organization was able to confirm to CNN that their employee Glenneth Thomas was on board and heading to the International AIDS Conference scheduled to begin this weekend in Melbourne, Australia.
    Shazana Salleh, a Malaysian national, was one of 15 crew members aboard.
    Prominent Dutch scientist Joep Lange was a pioneer in HIV research and a former president of the International AIDS Society, which organizes the International AIDS Conference.
    Jacqueline van Tongeren, partner of HIV researcher Joep Lange, was on the flight with him.
    Medical student Andrei Anghel, 24, boarded Flight 17 on his way to vacation in Bali.
    Darryl Dwight Gunawan, 20, was traveling home to the Philippines after a summer vacation with his family. His mother, Irene Gunawan, 54, and sister Sheryl Shania Gunawan, 15, were also aboard.
    John Paulissen, his wife Yuli Hastini and their two children, Martin Arjuna and Sri were all aboard the flight.
    Tessa van der Sande, an Amnesty International employee, was on the flight.
    Malaysia Flight 17 passengers remembered Tessa van der Sande, an Amnesty International employee, was on the flight.
    Angeline Premila Rajandaran was a flight attendant, one of the 15 crew on board.
    A lover of French literature, Adi Soetjipto, 73, was returning home to Jakarta, Indonesia, after her annual visit to her mother in the Netherlands, nephew Joss Wibisono said.
    Nick Norris and his three grandchildren, Otis, 8, Evie,10 and Mo, 12, were all aboard the flight.
    Pim de Kuijer was also on his way to the International AIDS Conference.
    Husband and wife Albert and Maree Rizk were among the passengers on board.
    Musician Cor Schilfder was on vacation with girlfriend NeeltjeTol, a florist.
    Shun Poh Fan and wife Jenny Loh were restaurant owners in the Netherlands.
    Fatima Dycynski was an engineer and the founder and CEO of Xoterra Space.
    Arjen and Yvonne Ryder
    Flight attendant Sanjid Singh Sandu swapped flights at the last moment on Thursday and boarded MH17 in Amsterdam so he could get home early, his parents told CNN.
    Russia: Ukraine hiding 'true picture'

    On GPS: Poroshenko talks Ukraine, Russia, and MH17
    Konashenkov said that his government refused to accept "contradictory data on fragments, the type of missile and the location of the presume(d) launch of the missile." He added that the ministry would share the data with the Dutch government and its investigators.
    The spokesman alluded that Kiev's refusal to release its own data suggests that the missile had been launched from Kiev-held territory, and that if it had been fired from rebel-held territory, it would have been spotted by Russian radar.
    "It is no coincidence that the Ukraine government has been hiding information that could help us establish the true picture, hiding it from public, from the victims' families and other governments," he said.
    This satellite image shows the primary crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 between the towns of Hrabove (spelled Grabove in Russian) and Rasypnoye, Ukraine. The Boeing 777 was shot down Thursday, July 17, with a surface-to-air missile in Ukrainian territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels. All 298 people aboard died. The satellite imagery was collected on Sunday, July 20, by &lt;a href=&quot;http://airbusdefenceandspace.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Airbus Defense &amp;amp; Space&lt;/a&gt;, and was analyzed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.allsourceanalysis.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;AllSource Analysis&lt;/a&gt;. Click through to see more of the satellite imagery:
    Multiple locations with debris are pointed out in this image, including the site of the plane&#39;s tail section.
    The burned fields of the primary crash site are pictured.
    The plane&#39;s tail section appears down a road from temporary shelters and tents.
    More debris is scattered to the left of the tail section among a field and near buildings.
    Debris has been spotted almost two miles away from the primary crash site.
    Refrigerated train cars are visible in this satellite image. Search teams have recovered 272 bodies, 251 of which have been loaded on trains with refrigerators, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.
    "Being in Ukrainian (airspace), MH17 was being controlled and, supervised and monitored by Ukraine air traffic controls and air force that were controlling the section of airspace. Yet until this day, Kiev has not published information on the location of its own BUK anti-air missile systems."
    He referenced a 2001 crash, alleging that a Russian civilian jet was "shot down by Ukraine air defense forces by mistake.
    "Kiev refused to blame on its own military for the crash, it is the same way it behaves today."
    In July, Malaysia Airlines settled damages with the families of most of the passengers killed on flight MH17, an attorney representing some of the families confirmed.
    First responder: What I saw at Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crash site