Two bomb attacks take place in Dresden, Germany

(CNN) Two separate bomb attacks took place in the German city of Dresden Monday night, according to Saxony police. One of the attacks targeted a mosque while the second targeted the International Congress Center of Dresden.

No injuries have been reported from the two home made devices, only property damage, police added.

The first explosion was reported at just before 10 p.m. Monday (4 p.m ET), and the second, which affected the International Congress Center, was reported several minutes later, at 10.19 p.m.

Police say they believe the attacks were related.

"Both attacks happened in the same time. Although no one claimed responsibility for the incident, we must have to consider a xenophobic motive for the attack," Horst Kretzschmar, the city's police chief in Dresden said in a statement, adding that police were on high alert.

