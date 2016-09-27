Danish political party hands out 'anti-migrant' spray

Story highlights A Danish anti-immigration party faces backlash after handing out "Asyl-spray" to the public

(CNN) A Danish anti-immigration party faces an international backlash after handing out "Asyl-spray" with an aim of protecting citizens against migrant attacks.

The right-wing Danskernes Parti, who consider themselves "National Democrats," handed out almost 150 of the spray cans on the streets of Haderslev, a port town in the southeast of Denmark on Saturday.

As the use of pepper spray is illegal in Denmark, the party used hair spray instead for their campaign.

Izza Leghtas, a Senior Advocate for Europe at Refugees International, condemned the move as "an appalling act of hostility and xenophobia towards asylum-seekers and refugees."

"People who have fled to Europe to escape from war and violence should find the protection they need, and be treated with respect like any other human being. Yet too often, they find closed doors and prejudice. This is the latest, extreme example of that," she said in a statement to CNN.

