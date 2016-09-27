Story highlights Hanks paused while jogging to pose with the wedding couple

(CNN) Your wedding photos are probably winning when Tom Hanks photobombs them.

That's exactly what happened to a newly married couple who were taking pics over the weekend in New York's Central Park when the "Sully" star happened to jog by and decided to join them.

Before you could say "Willllllllllsoooooonnnnn!" the pics were making the rounds on social media.

Hanks helped that along by tweeting a photo with the happy couple, captioned "Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx."

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Uy2GIqYphU — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) September 24, 2016

But Hanks isn't the only celeb who loves to get in on the nuptial action.

