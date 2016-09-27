Story highlights He posted what he claimed to be her number twice on Monday

He also tweeted about a planned baby shower for his child

(CNN) For once a tweeting celeb is not claiming to have been hacked.

Rob Kardashian tweeted what he said was sister Kylie Jenner's phone number Monday. Along with the number he said, "I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol."

Kylie's # +1 (818) 482-5859 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

For those who missed it the first time, the only Kardashian son then tweeted the number a second time.

Those calling it now hear a message which says the number has been "changed, disconnected or is no longer in service."

Is there real beef between the siblings, or is this merely a public relations stunt for Kardashian's new reality series, "Rob & Chyna?"

