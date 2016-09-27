Story highlights
(CNN)For once a tweeting celeb is not claiming to have been hacked.
Rob Kardashian tweeted what he said was sister Kylie Jenner's phone number Monday. Along with the number he said, "I ain't hacked either this is rob dog lol."
For those who missed it the first time, the only Kardashian son then tweeted the number a second time.
Those calling it now hear a message which says the number has been "changed, disconnected or is no longer in service."
Is there real beef between the siblings, or is this merely a public relations stunt for Kardashian's new reality series, "Rob & Chyna?"
The family's reality TV show has documented past tension between Rob, 29, and his famous sisters.
He famously disappeared from the public eye after a weight gain and reappeared with the announcement that he was dating Blac Chyna. She also has a complicated relationship with his siblings.
Chyna, who was born Angela White, is the former love interest and mother of the son of rapper Tyga, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner.
Chyna is now engaged to Kardashian and they are expecting their first child, a girl.
A later tweet by Kardashian may hint at what started Monday's leak of the number.
He tweeted, "Didn't invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds."