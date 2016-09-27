'Modern Family' casts transgender child actor Jackson Millarker

Story highlights
(CNN)"Modern Family" is truly living up to its name.
The hit ABC show has just cast 8-year-old Jackson Millarker, who is transgender, as Lily's friend Tom on the show. The actor will make his debut on Wednesday night's episode titled, "A Stereotypical Day."
A synopsis of the upcoming episode reads: "Cam [Eric Stonestreet] and Mitchell [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] have always felt they were the most open, non-judgmental and supportive parents. However, when they overhear Lily insulting her new friend, they have to take a quick look in the mirror before they teach her a lesson about acceptance."
The show's director, Ryan Case, took to Instagram to post a pic with Millarker with the caption: "This is Jackson Millarker. He's 8 years old, from Atlanta, and just happens to be transgender. He plays Lily's friend Tom in this week's Modern Family and he's wonderful. One of the many reasons I love being a part of this show."
This news comes just a few weeks after "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor said in his Emmys acceptance speech that Hollywood should hire more transgender actors to play transgender roles. "Please give transgender talent a chance. Give them auditions. Give them their story... I would be happy if I were the last cisgender male to play a transgender female."