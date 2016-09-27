'Modern Family' casts transgender child actor Jackson Millarker

Story highlights "Modern Family" casts eight-year-old transgender actor, Jackson Millarker

Millarker's episode, "A Stereotypical Day," will air Wednesday night on ABC

(CNN) "Modern Family" is truly living up to its name.

The hit ABC show has just cast 8-year-old Jackson Millarker, who is transgender, as Lily's friend Tom on the show. The actor will make his debut on Wednesday night's episode titled, "A Stereotypical Day."

A synopsis of the upcoming episode reads: "Cam [Eric Stonestreet] and Mitchell [Jesse Tyler Ferguson] have always felt they were the most open, non-judgmental and supportive parents. However, when they overhear Lily insulting her new friend, they have to take a quick look in the mirror before they teach her a lesson about acceptance."

The show's director, Ryan Case, took to Instagram to post a pic with Millarker with the caption: "This is Jackson Millarker. He's 8 years old, from Atlanta, and just happens to be transgender. He plays Lily's friend Tom in this week's Modern Family and he's wonderful. One of the many reasons I love being a part of this show."