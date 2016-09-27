(CNN) It's been more than decade since "Will & Grace" went off the air, but it was almost as if no time had passed when Megan Mullally and her fellow cast members walked on to the set last Tuesday.

Mullally, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes had gathered together for a video that encouraged viewers to head to the polls in November.

In the 10-minute scene, Mullally's Karen, a beloved and irreverent character, voices her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. And her friends -- specifically Will (McCormack) and Grace (Messing) -- make a case for Hillary Clinton, trying to sway undecided voter Jack (Hayes).

Almost immediately the gang falls back into rhythm, with jabs and jokes in nearly every breath. That's thanks to the collective effort behind the words spoken.

The idea for the short was born from the brains of show co-creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick. They pitched the idea to the four principle cast members weeks before in a "funny and impassioned" email, Mullally said. They were all immediately on board.

It was something of fate, too, that Mutchnick had recently come back into possession of a portion of the "Will & Grace" set. Grace's apartment had spent most of the last 10 years at the Emerson College library in Boston.

For the purpose of this video's production, it was moved to space at CBS Radford Studios, where the cast first saw it again.

"Every single item, every throw pillow, it was all the same," said Mullally.

Also familiar were some faces behind the camera. Famed TV director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the original series, returned to direct the short. Former writer-producers also pitched jokes for the script, Mullally said.

To get back into character, Mullally did no prep work. It wasn't needed; she knew exactly where to find Karen.

"I just figured it would snap back in and it did — luckily," she said, laughing.

The same was true for the characters.

WILL & GRACE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland (Photo by Bill Reitzel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"I think it's a testament to how well-drawn the characters are in the first place," she said. "The characters themselves were very specific but then the relationships between the four characters are also so specific that years can go by and you come back and you still recognize the dynamic."

What ended up in the final cut is just a slice of what was actually produced. They filmed 23 pages of material -- so "there are a lot of outtakes somewhere," Mullally said.

The hope from some, of course, is that there's more than outtakes to come. Since the video was uploaded Monday night, it's garnered 2.1 million views.

While no official talks of a "Will & Grace" revival are happening, Mullally said "anything is possible."

But like their politically-themed reunion, she knows it would be as topical as ever.

"We had a gay wedding way, way, way before marriage equality was legalized," she said. "So if the show were on the air now or were to come back as a series, we'd be doing episode that were timely."

She added: "All I can say is I don't know what the future holds, but I know there's a very good feeling right now between everybody, and we had a lot of fun going back and working together ... So who knows."