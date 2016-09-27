Josh and Anna Duggar emerge for anniversary

Story highlights
(CNN)Josh and Anna Duggar have not been seen together much in public since scandal rocked their marriage more than a year ago.
That changed on Monday.
The Duggar family posted a photo of the pair on their Facebook page in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary.
"Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna," the post said. "We are so thankful for God's redemptive love in your lives."
In May 2015 Josh Duggar issued an apology after it was revealed that he had allegedly molested girls within his family when he was a teen.
Duggar is the oldest of the children who were featured on TLC's hit show "19 Kids and Counting." The reality series focused on the large family, known for being devout Christians whose beliefs include not practicing birth control and following strict courtship rules.
Duggar apparently followed those rules, which include chaperoned dates and waiting until marriage to even kiss, while he was courting the former Anna Keller. The pair married on September 26, 2008, and quickly grew their family with the addition of four children.
Following the revelation about Duggar and the molestations, TLC canceled the reality show.
Months later Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," Duggar said in a statement at the time. ""I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust."
Anna Duggar has appeared on the new TLC show, "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," which follows the continuing lives of two of the Duggar daughters.