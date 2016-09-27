Breaking News

Josh and Anna Duggar emerge for anniversary

In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July. According to People the couple&#39;s courtship will be a big part of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/jill-jessa-counting-on/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new season of the TLC series, &quot;Jill &amp;amp; Jessa: Counting On.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July. According to People the couple's courtship will be a big part of the new season of the TLC series, "Jill & Jessa: Counting On."
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, rides a buggy with her husband, Ben.
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, rides a buggy with her husband, Ben.
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show &quot;19 Kids and Counting,&quot; visits &quot;Extra&quot; at its New York studios in March 2014.
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," visits "Extra" at its New York studios in March 2014.
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
(CNN)Josh and Anna Duggar have not been seen together much in public since scandal rocked their marriage more than a year ago.

That changed on Monday.
    The Duggar family posted a photo of the pair on their Facebook page in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary.
    "Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna," the post said. "We are so thankful for God's redemptive love in your lives."
    In May 2015 Josh Duggar issued an apology after it was revealed that he had allegedly molested girls within his family when he was a teen.
    Duggar is the oldest of the children who were featured on TLC's hit show "19 Kids and Counting." The reality series focused on the large family, known for being devout Christians whose beliefs include not practicing birth control and following strict courtship rules.
    Duggar apparently followed those rules, which include chaperoned dates and waiting until marriage to even kiss, while he was courting the former Anna Keller. The pair married on September 26, 2008, and quickly grew their family with the addition of four children.
    Following the revelation about Duggar and the molestations, TLC canceled the reality show.
    Months later Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
    "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," Duggar said in a statement at the time. ""I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust."
    Anna Duggar has appeared on the new TLC show, "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," which follows the continuing lives of two of the Duggar daughters.