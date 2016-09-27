Josh and Anna Duggar emerge for anniversary

Story highlights Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab last year

He and his wife have been married 8 years

(CNN) Josh and Anna Duggar have not been seen together much in public since scandal rocked their marriage more than a year ago.

That changed on Monday.

The Duggar family posted a photo of the pair on their Facebook page in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary.

"Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna," the post said. "We are so thankful for God's redemptive love in your lives."

In May 2015 Josh Duggar issued an apology after it was revealed that he had allegedly molested girls within his family when he was a teen.

