Frontline soberly profiles Clinton, Trump in 'The Choice'

(CNN) Frontline is once again demonstrating how indispensable it is with "The Choice 2016," a two-hour documentary that methodically chronicles the lives of presidential contenders Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

So many words have been devoted to the candidates that one could easily conclude there's nothing much left to say. But "The Choice" adopted a parallel structure -- oscillating between the two biographies -- that proves illuminating as it cuts back and forth to highlight their paths from adolescence to, for one, the White House.

"The Choice" has already made some news, as press outlets picked up on a clip featuring Trump supporter/former "The Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault saying that Trump's critics will eventually have to "bow down" before him -- which vaguely echoed a quote by the villain in "Superman 2" -- and that becoming president would be "the ultimate revenge."

What's even more telling, though, is the broader context: "The Choice" opens with Trump being the butt of President Obama's jokes at the White House Correspondents' dinner. Associates say he "felt humiliated," and that feeling made him get serious about a presidential run.

Highlights of the Clinton portion include her early forays into activism at Wellesley, where she generated headlines by upstaging a conservative senator, Edward Brooke, with her commencement speech rebuttal. It also details the sacrifices she made, and the humiliation she endured as a political spouse, which included remaking herself to suit that role and advance Bill Clinton's career, first in Arkansas and eventually as president.

