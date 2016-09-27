Breaking News

Drake's 'Views' breaks Apple Music record with 1 billion streams

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:06 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Story highlights

  • Drake's album Views is the first ever to hit one billion streams on Apple Music
  • Apple's CEO Tim Cook presented Drake with an honorary plaque during his concert

(CNN)Drake is certainly enjoying the view.

The singer's album, Views, is the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple music.
    Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, presented the rapper with an honorary plaque during his Saturday night concert in San Jose, California, to mark the incredible feat.
    Drake, 29, posted a pic from the celebratory occasion on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you to everyone."
    🍏🍎 Thank you to everyone. OVO Sound to the 🌎 @applemusic

    A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

    Meanwhile, Drake dropped a 23-minute film on Apple Music Sunday night titled, "Please Forgive Me." He tweeted a clip saying he was "inspired" by his latest album.