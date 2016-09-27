Drake's 'Views' breaks Apple Music record with 1 billion streams

Story highlights
- Drake's album Views is the first ever to hit one billion streams on Apple Music
- Apple's CEO Tim Cook presented Drake with an honorary plaque during his concert
(CNN)Drake is certainly enjoying the view.
The singer's album, Views, is the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple music.
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, presented the rapper with an honorary plaque during his Saturday night concert in San Jose, California, to mark the incredible feat.
Drake, 29, posted a pic from the celebratory occasion on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you to everyone."
Meanwhile, Drake dropped a 23-minute film on Apple Music Sunday night titled, "Please Forgive Me." He tweeted a clip saying he was "inspired" by his latest album.