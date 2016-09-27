Drake's 'Views' breaks Apple Music record with 1 billion streams

Story highlights Drake's album Views is the first ever to hit one billion streams on Apple Music

Apple's CEO Tim Cook presented Drake with an honorary plaque during his concert

(CNN) Drake is certainly enjoying the view.

The singer's album, Views, is the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple music.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, presented the rapper with an honorary plaque during his Saturday night concert in San Jose, California, to mark the incredible feat.

Drake, 29, posted a pic from the celebratory occasion on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you to everyone."