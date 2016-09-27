Story highlights After one big storm, a typhoon turbine could collect enough energy to power Japan for 50 years

Normal wind turbines are unsuitable for typhoon-prone countries

Importing 84% of its energy requirements since the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Japan needs a serious green energy source

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) "Typhoons are normally nothing but a disaster," says Atsushi Shimizu.

But that's not the case for this Japanese engineer, who believes these violent forces of nature could solve Japan's green energy problem.

Shimizu has invented the world's first typhoon turbine. A robust, egg beater-shaped wind turbine, designed not only to withstand the incredible force of a tropical cyclone, but also to harness it.

The energy from one typhoon, says Shimizu, could power Japan for 50 years.

Challenergy's typhoon turbine

