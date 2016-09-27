(CNN) So if you have a pen, and combine it with a pineapple, what do you have?

A pineapple pen obviously.

The video, which has now been watched more than 4 million times on YouTube, shows a Japanese man named Piko Taro dancing while describing how combinations of pens, apples and pineapples can form, eventually, a pen-pineapple-apple-pen.

It was posted over a month ago, on August 25th, but despite being only just over a minute long, it's setting the internet on fire.

Young people in Japan have posted videos of themselves dancing in time to the song, while the hashtag #PPAP is trending on Twitter.