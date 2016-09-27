(CNN)So if you have a pen, and combine it with a pineapple, what do you have?
A pineapple pen obviously.
The video, which has now been watched more than 4 million times on YouTube, shows a Japanese man named Piko Taro dancing while describing how combinations of pens, apples and pineapples can form, eventually, a pen-pineapple-apple-pen.
It was posted over a month ago, on August 25th, but despite being only just over a minute long, it's setting the internet on fire.
Young people in Japan have posted videos of themselves dancing in time to the song, while the hashtag #PPAP is trending on Twitter.
There's even a heavy metal version.
Piko Taro is a character created by Japanese comedian and DJ Kosaka Daimaou, also known as Kazuhiko Kosaka.
On September 23, Kosaka tweeted to his followers saying, "Let's dance with Piko Taro!"
Maybe the first YouTube comment on the viral video, from user Murilo Leme, said it best.
"How I end up watching this??? (What) is wrong with society?"