Seoul (CNN) If you're dining with a South Korean public official, don't order the lobster.

Top quality beef and liquor may also be off the table, and if you want to send a gift, it may have to be a box of tuna or spam.

A new anti-corruption bill, described by some as the strictest ever, took effect in South Korea Wednesday.

The bill, designed to root out bribery and corruption, forbids people from buying a meal worth more than 30,000 Korean won ($27) for public officials, state-run company employees, journalists and school teachers.

It also limits gifts to $45, and donations to $90.

