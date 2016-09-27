Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition "Project for a Door" (2016) by Anthea Hamilton – London artist Anthea Hamilton works across sculpture, installation, performance and video. Hamilton has been nominated for her solo exhibition "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!", which first showed at SculptureCenter, New York. Hide Caption 1 of 13

"Brick Suit" (2016) by Anthea Hamilton – She is one of four artists shortlisted for the 2016 Turner Prize, which "aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art," according to Tate Britain.

"Guimard Chastity Belt" (2016) by Anthea Hamilton – Hamilton's work focuses on fetishism, and includes chastity belts and an enormous sculpture of a man's buttocks.

"Guimard Chastity Belt" (2016) by Anthea Hamilton – "Hamilton uses her research into subjects as diverse as lichen, disco and design history to create works that have a surrealist or pop culture aesthetic," according to Tate Britain.

"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael Dean – Newcastle's Michael Dean used £20,436 ($26,500) in Great British pennies in his sculpture, but removed one coin upon its installation it so that it represents one penny below the poverty line for a family of four.

"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael Dean – "Dean starts his process with writing, which he then gives physical form...using materials that are instantly recognisable from everyday life such as concrete, soil, sand, and corrugated sheet metal," says the museum.

"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael Dean – The "Turner Prize 2016" exhibition is showing at Tate Britain , Millbank, London, in England, from 27 September 2016 until 2 January 2017.

"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine Pryde – Pryde, from Northumberland, has been nominated for her photography and installation solo exhibition "lapses in Thinking By the person i Am", which was first shown at CCA Wattis in San Francisco.

"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine Pryde – "Her installations often include sculptural elements which highlight the context in which the work is displayed, placing as much importance on the staging of the work as the images themselves," says Tate Britain.

"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine Pryde – The train has been tagged by graffiti artists from the cities in which it has previously been exhibited.

"On aerial greens (haymakers)" (2015) by Helen Marten – Marten, a Cheshire-based artist, has been nominated for a series of works from "Lunar Nibs", which was shown at the 56th Venice Biennale and "Eucalyptus Let Us In", which was displayed at Greene Naftali, New York.

"On aerial greens (haymakers)" (2015) by Helen Marten – Marten's "intricate and intriguing sculptures bring together a range of handmade and found objects as varied as cotton buds to fish skins, to create poetic visual puzzles," according to the museum.