Breaking News

Bottoms up: Tate Britain exhibits shortlisted artists for Turner Prize 2016

By Georgia McCafferty, for CNN

Updated 2:58 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

London artist Anthea Hamilton works across sculpture, installation, performance and video. Hamilton has been nominated for her solo exhibition &quot;Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!&quot;, which first showed at SculptureCenter, New York.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"Project for a Door" (2016) by Anthea HamiltonLondon artist Anthea Hamilton works across sculpture, installation, performance and video. Hamilton has been nominated for her solo exhibition "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!", which first showed at SculptureCenter, New York.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
She is one of four artists shortlisted for the 2016 Turner Prize, which &quot;aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art,&quot; according to Tate Britain.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"Brick Suit" (2016) by Anthea HamiltonShe is one of four artists shortlisted for the 2016 Turner Prize, which "aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art," according to Tate Britain.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Hamilton&#39;s work focuses on fetishism, and includes chastity belts and an enormous sculpture of a man&#39;s buttocks.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"Guimard Chastity Belt" (2016) by Anthea HamiltonHamilton's work focuses on fetishism, and includes chastity belts and an enormous sculpture of a man's buttocks.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
&quot;Hamilton uses her research into subjects as diverse as lichen, disco and design history to create works that have a surrealist or pop culture aesthetic,&quot; according to Tate Britain.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"Guimard Chastity Belt" (2016) by Anthea Hamilton"Hamilton uses her research into subjects as diverse as lichen, disco and design history to create works that have a surrealist or pop culture aesthetic," according to Tate Britain.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Newcastle&#39;s Michael Dean used £20,436 ($26,500) in Great British pennies in his sculpture, but removed one coin upon its installation it so that it represents one penny below the poverty line for a family of four.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael DeanNewcastle's Michael Dean used £20,436 ($26,500) in Great British pennies in his sculpture, but removed one coin upon its installation it so that it represents one penny below the poverty line for a family of four.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
&quot;Dean starts his process with writing, which he then gives physical form...using materials that are instantly recognisable from everyday life such as concrete, soil, sand, and corrugated sheet metal,&quot; says the museum.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael Dean"Dean starts his process with writing, which he then gives physical form...using materials that are instantly recognisable from everyday life such as concrete, soil, sand, and corrugated sheet metal," says the museum.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
The &quot;Turner Prize 2016&quot; exhibition is showing at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tate.org.uk/visit/tate-britain&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tate Britain&lt;/a&gt;, Millbank, London, in England, from 27 September 2016 until 2 January 2017.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children: twenty thousand four hundred and thirty six pounds sterling as published on 1st September 2016" (2016) by Michael DeanThe "Turner Prize 2016" exhibition is showing at Tate Britain, Millbank, London, in England, from 27 September 2016 until 2 January 2017.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Pryde, from Northumberland, has been nominated for her photography and installation solo exhibition &quot;lapses in Thinking By the person i Am&quot;, which was first shown at CCA Wattis in San Francisco.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine PrydePryde, from Northumberland, has been nominated for her photography and installation solo exhibition "lapses in Thinking By the person i Am", which was first shown at CCA Wattis in San Francisco.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
&quot;Her installations often include sculptural elements which highlight the context in which the work is displayed, placing as much importance on the staging of the work as the images themselves,&quot; says Tate Britain.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine Pryde"Her installations often include sculptural elements which highlight the context in which the work is displayed, placing as much importance on the staging of the work as the images themselves," says Tate Britain.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The train has been tagged by graffiti artists from the cities in which it has previously been exhibited.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"The New Media Express in a Temporary Siding (Baby Wants to Ride)" (2016) by Josephine PrydeThe train has been tagged by graffiti artists from the cities in which it has previously been exhibited.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Marten, a Cheshire-based artist, has been nominated for a series of works from &quot;Lunar Nibs&quot;, which was shown at the 56th Venice Biennale and &quot;Eucalyptus Let Us In&quot;, which was displayed at Greene Naftali, New York.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"On aerial greens (haymakers)" (2015) by Helen MartenMarten, a Cheshire-based artist, has been nominated for a series of works from "Lunar Nibs", which was shown at the 56th Venice Biennale and "Eucalyptus Let Us In", which was displayed at Greene Naftali, New York.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Marten&#39;s &quot;intricate and intriguing sculptures bring together a range of handmade and found objects as varied as cotton buds to fish skins, to create poetic visual puzzles,&quot; according to the museum.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"On aerial greens (haymakers)" (2015) by Helen MartenMarten's "intricate and intriguing sculptures bring together a range of handmade and found objects as varied as cotton buds to fish skins, to create poetic visual puzzles," according to the museum.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The winner of the Turner Prize 2016 will be announced on 5 December, 2016 and receives £25,000 ($32,500) in prize money. The other shortlisted finalists receive £5,000 ($6,500) each.
Photos: Inside the Turner Prize 2016 exhibition
"Brood and Bitter Pass" (2015) by Helen MartenThe winner of the Turner Prize 2016 will be announced on 5 December, 2016 and receives £25,000 ($32,500) in prize money. The other shortlisted finalists receive £5,000 ($6,500) each.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Turner Prize 2016_8Turner Prize 2016 1Turner Prize 2016_9Turner Prize 2016_5Turner Prize 2016_3Turner Prize 2016_10Turner Prize 2016_4Turner Prize 2016_5Turner Prize 2016_11Turner Prize 2016_2Turner Prize 2016_6Turner Prize 2016_13Turner Prize 2016_12

Story highlights

  • An exhibition featuring the works of the four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2016 opens at Tate Britain today
  • Michael Dean, Anthea Hamilton, Helen Marten and Josephine Pryde are in the running for one of the visual art world's most prestigious prizes

(CNN)A gigantic bare bottom and a train to nowhere are among the quirky works that go on public display in the UK today as Tate Britain opens an exhibition featuring the four artists shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize.

Michael Dean, Anthea Hamilton, Helen Marten and Josephine Pryde are in the running for one of the visual art world's most prestigious prizes, which is awarded each year by Tate Britain to a contemporary visual artist from the UK.
    The aim of the prize is to "promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art," according to the gallery.
    Josephine Pryde&#39;s train to nowhere, which is titled &quot;The New Media Express (Baby Wants to Ride)&quot;
    Josephine Pryde's train to nowhere, which is titled "The New Media Express (Baby Wants to Ride)"

    Photos and poetic puzzles

    The exhibition includes a wide range of thought-provoking art, from London artist Anthea Hamilton's enormous yet oddly beguiling male bottom that was first shown in her Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity! exhibition at SculptureCenter, New York, to Helen Marten's intricate pieces that weave together everyday objects and images to "create poetic, pictorial puzzles," as described by the Tate.
    Read More
    Newcastle artist Michael Dean has been nominated for his "Sic Glyphs" sculptures and installations that were first shown in London and Amsterdam and which combine "instantly recognizable" materials like salvaged corrugated metal sand and soil into powerful human-scale art forms. His work includes a sculpture -- "United Kingdom poverty line for two adults and two children" -- which features a pile of pennies that is one coin less than the UK poverty line for a family of four.
    Michael Dean&#39;s sculpture features more than £20,000 ($26,500) in UK pennies
    Michael Dean's sculpture features more than £20,000 ($26,500) in UK pennies
    Josephine Pryde's photography and installation from her "lapses in Thinking by the person i Am" exhibition, which was shown at CCA Wattis in San Francisco, as well as new pieces she created for the exhibition, place "as much importance on the staging of the work as the images themselves," according to the museum.
    The Turner Prize was established in 1984 and is awarded each year to a British artist under 50 years of age for work that was displayed or exhibited in the twelve months prior to 28 April 2016.
    2015 Turner Prize surprise: Radical group of &#39;non-artists&#39; shake up the art world
    Turner Prize 2015 awarded to 'non-artist' collective
    Previous Turner Prize winners include Gillian Wearing OBE (1997), Damien Hirst (1995) and Rachel Whiteread (1993).
    This year's winner, who is awarded £25,000 ($32,500), will be announced on 5 December, 2016. Each of the other shortlisted artists receive £5,000 ($6,500).
    The final Turner Prize 2016 winner will be decided by a jury that includes Michelle Cotton, director of the Bonner Kunstverein gallery in Bonn, Germany; curator Tamsin Dillon; Beatrix Ruf, director of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Hepworth Wakefield, director of the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England.
    The jury is chaired by the director of Tate Britain, Alex Farquharson.
    The Turner Prize 2016 exhibition opens daily from 27 September 2016 until 2 January 2017 at Tate Britain, Millbank, London, England.