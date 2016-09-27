(CNN) No one is quite sure when it started, but Ghana's Asafotufiami Festival has become one of the country's most important celebrations. Set in Ada, outside of the capital of Accra, Asafotufiami celebrates a tribal victory against an enemy clan hundreds of years ago. These days, even the president gets an invite.

Lasting a full week, the commemoration has changed a lot. The first Asafotufiamis were smaller affairs, taking place in okohwim, a holy forest. Now the Ada people come from far and wide to a location used for the last 45 years; a place more central and easier to reach. They come to remember, reflect, but most of all celebrate their ancestry.

"It gives us our identity," says Nene Gorkelu, a local Adan. "[It] gives us richer fulfillment as to who we are and from where we derive our spiritual strength... It helps us also to move ahead, plan and develop out respective families or clans."

Rekindling the warrior spirit

Integral to Asafotufiami are battle re-enactments between old tribes and kingdoms.

