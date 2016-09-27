Jihadist sentenced to 9 years for destroying ancient Timbuktu shrines

Story highlights Militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi pleaded guilty to war crimes last month

For first time, International Criminal Court tried cultural destruction as a war crime

(CNN) The International Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced Islamic militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi to nine years of imprisonment for destroying ancient shrines in Mali.

Mahdi, believed to be a member of al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Dine in Mali, pleaded guilty to war crimes for destroying religious and historic monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu.

The trial was a landmark one at The Hague, marking the first time the International Criminal Court tried cultural destruction as a war crime.

The court found Mahdi supervised the destruction of 10 of the most important historical sites at the UNESCO World Heritage site and participated in attacks on at least five.

The Alfa Moya mausoleum was among the sites al-Faqi al-Mahdi was accused of helping destroy.

The court said the sites were dedicated to religious and historical monuments and were not military objectives.