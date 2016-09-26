Story highlights Coroner: Oldest victim killed in mall shooting was 95, youngest was 16

Arcan Cetin says "he did bring the rifle into Macy's and shot all 5 victims," police say

(CNN) The four women and one man who died in last week's shooting at a Washington state mall ranged in ages from 16 to 95, coroners said Tuesday as names and ages of the victims were made public.

Arcan Cetin, the suspect facing five counts of murder in the Friday-night mall shooting, was arraigned Monday on the charges, and bail was set at $2 million. Each count is punishable by a fine up to $50,000 and 20 years to life in prison.

The Skagit County coroner's office identified the four women killed as Sarai Lara, 16, of Mount Vernon, Washington; Shayla Kathleen Martin, 52, of Mount Vernon; Belinda Sue Galde, 64, of Arlington; and Beatrice Dotson, 95, of Kingsport, Tennessee. They all died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

The fifth victim was Wilton C. Eagan, 61, according to the medical examiner's office in King County, where Eagan had been flown for treatment. No hometown was given for Eagan.

Cetin has confessed to the killings, police say.

