(CNN) As demonstrators took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, last week over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, residents of the northeast region of the state contended with troubles that went largely unnoticed by the rest of the country.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Julia dumped 17 inches of rain over a three-day period, leading Gov. Pat McCrory to declare a state of emergency in 11 counties.

McCrory on Monday visited Bertie County, where water rescue teams helped 138 people stranded in homes and vehicles, including 61 residents and staff from a nursing home in Windsor. While the nation's eyes were on Charlotte, McCrory said he tried to bring up the flood to "the national audience."

"I let the national audience know, 'Yeah, we have a serious problem with 300 protesters in Charlotte, but we have a real problem with thousands of people right here in Bertie County, several thousand here in Windsor. And they need your help now more than ever,' " McCrory told a crowd of Bertie County residents during a news conference.

State of Emergency declared for eleven northeastern counties due to flooding: https://t.co/BLMfUpBmJz pic.twitter.com/vmV5rqGsrW — NC Governor's Office (@GovOfficeNC) September 22, 2016

He didn't stop there. He asked North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry how much had been spent on the flood; as of Monday, it was $250,000, Sprayberry responded.

