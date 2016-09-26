Miami Marlins remember star pitcher Jose Fernandez

Story highlights Miami Marlins ace Jose Fernandez died over the weekend in a boating accident

Miami (CNN) Marlins leadoff hitter Dee Gordon, a lefty, took one pitch from the right side of the plate Monday night in honor of the teammate he lost in a weekend boating accident.

Then Gordon switched to his natural left side and hit the third pitch to the upper deck for his first home run of the season. The unlikely blast from the 160-pound infielder set the tone for an emotional night in which the Marlins remembered their beloved ace Jose Fernandez. Gordon later said it was the hardest ball he ever hit.

The Marlins Park crowd erupted in cheers as Gordon rounded the bases. Close to tears, Gordon touched his heart and looked up into the night sky as he crossed the plate. Then he sobbed on the shoulders of his teammates as he made his way to the dugout, capping one of the most poignant recent moments in sports.

The Marlins took the field Monday night in jerseys with Fernandez's name and No. 16. Teams officials hinted that it could be the last time a Marlins player wears that number.

Before the game with the New York Mets, players on both teams stood with their caps over their hearts as a lone trumpeter played "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

