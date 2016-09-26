Iowa city hit with evacuation as flooding worsens

Story highlights Flooding left two people dead last week in Wisconsin

About 10,000 people evacuated in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

(CNN) Swollen rivers and creeks have prompted evacuations and curfews in parts of Iowa and Wisconsin as flooding threatens thousands of people with loss of property and possibly life.

The city is preparing for the Cedar River to crest at 23 feet at 7 a.m. Tuesday and for it to hold that height for six hours, Greg Buelow, the public safety coordinator, told CNN.

Buelow said city employees and volunteers have tried to mitigate damage from flooding, but he warned that people were still under significant risk if they did not abandon the area.

"The temporary flood protection systems have held to this point; however, there are no guarantees with temporary flood protection measures of earthen berms, Hesco flood barriers and levees," Buelow said. "We are still strongly encouraging people to evacuate."