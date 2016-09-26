Houston shooting: Nine injured, suspect dead

Story highlights Mayor: The attorney who opened fire was a lone gunman

A bomb squad is securing the suspect's car, police chief says

(CNN) A gunman who died in a shootout with officers in Houston Monday was a lawyer who lived in the neighborhood and left a car full of weapons near the scene, the city's police chief said.

"We are bringing in the bomb squad to secure it safe," Acting Police Chief Martha Montalvo told reporters.

Our bomb squad is working to clear suspect vehicle then will focus on his apartment. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2016

Attorney Nathan DeSai has been identified as the alleged shooter, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN.

DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to the mayor, who said he'd been briefed on the shooting by police. DeSai practiced business, criminal and family law, according to his profile on the State Bar of Texas website

Police said nine people were injured in the shooting, one critically and one seriously.

