Auburn's iconic oaks attacked again

(CNN) Auburn University's revered oak trees can't catch a break.

The trees, which are as much a part of the east Alabama school's tradition as they are the landscape, were poisoned by an Alabama Crimson Tide fan in 2010 and replaced last year. Early Sunday, one of the replacement trees was torched after Auburn's upset victory at home over the LSU Tigers.

Following wins by their sports teams, Auburn fans converge downtown at Toomer's Corner -- so named for the 120-year-old drugstore that sits catercorner from the oaks -- and gleefully toss toilet paper into the trees' sprawling branches.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the LSU win, a man lit the dangling toilet paper ablaze, according to reports. It quickly consumed the top of the tree.

Auburn police could not be reached for comment, but the APD submitted a statement to the local newspaper.