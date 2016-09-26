CNN Student News - September 27, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

September 27, 2016

Tuesday's show brings you some highlights of the first of three U.S. presidential debates between the Republican and Democratic nominees. Hear the candidates discuss their visions in the areas of achieving prosperity, the direction of the country, and keeping America safe.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More