CNN Student News - September 27, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
September 27, 2016
Tuesday's show brings you some highlights of the first of three U.S. presidential debates between the Republican and Democratic nominees. Hear the candidates discuss their visions in the areas of achieving prosperity, the direction of the country, and keeping America safe.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!