James says he will stand for the national anthem during games this season

(CNN) LeBron James has three children. And while his oldest, LeBron Jr. just started the sixth grade, that hasn't stopped the Cleveland Cavaliers forward from thinking about what it could be like if he was old enough to drive.

"I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own car and being able to leave the house on his own," James said Monday, a day before the defending NBA champions begin training camp. "It's a scary thought right now to think if my son gets pulled over, and you tell your kids if you just (comply), and you just listen to the police that they will be respectful and things will work itself out.

"And you see these videos that continue to come out. It's a scary-ass situation that if my son calls me and said he's been pulled over, that I'm not that confident that things are going to go well and that my son is going to return home."

James also said Monday that he will stand for the national anthem before games this season. That came in response to a question directed to him about the actions of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started a protest to raise awareness about racial issues affecting the country.

Last week, the NBA and NBA Players Association jointly released a memo to players saying that "it is really important" that they hear from them.

