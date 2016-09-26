Arnold Palmer: President Obama, Tiger Woods lead the tributes to legendary golfer

Story highlights Arnold Palmer died aged 87

Barack Obama and Rory McIlroy lead tributes

(CNN) Barack Obama and Tiger Woods led the tributes to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, who died Sunday aged 87.

Palmer, also known as "The King," is credited with making golf more available to the masses, thanks to the ever-expanding popularity of television and his dominance on the course.

Much as Palmer was credited with changing golf off the course, attracting huge sponsorship deals and prize money, Tiger Woods was credited with changing it on the course.

The 14-time major champion said "it's hard to imagine anyone more important to the game than the King."

Thanks Arnold for your friendship, counsel and a lot of laughs. Your philanthropy and humility are part of your legend. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 26, 2016