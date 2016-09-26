Clinton vs. Trump: The most memorable one-liners

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump exchanged a series of quick jabs during the first presidential debate at Hofstra University Monday night in Hempstead, New York.

Here are some of the most memorable lines so far:

Prepared?

"I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate. And, yes, I did. You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president. And I think that's a good thing," Clinton said.

Trump on 'birtherism'

"I got him to give the birth certificate," he said about President Barack Obama.

Trump on his temperament

"I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament," Trump said.

Trump's remarks about women

"This is a man who has calling women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don't deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men," Clinton said.

Trump on taxes

"That makes me smart," Trump said in response to Clinton saying he might not pay federal income taxes.

How rich?

"Maybe he's not as rich as he says he is ... There is something he's hiding ... Who does he owe money to?" Clinton speculating on why Trump hasn't released his tax returns.

'Good to be with you'

Clinton greets Trump with a smile: "Donald, it's good to be with you."

'Trumped Up, Trickle Down'

"I call it 'Trumped Up, Trickle Down' because that's exactly what it would be," Clinton on Trump's economic plan.

MacArthur on ISIS plans

"I don't think Gen. Douglas MacArthur would like that," Trump responding to Clinton saying she has published her plan to defeat ISIS online.

'Why not?'

Clinton: "I had a feeling by the end of this evening that I'd be blamed for everything."

Trump: "Why not?"

Trump on IRS audits

"I'm not even complaining. I don't mind it. It's almost become a way of life," he said on being audited.

Clinton on her emails

"I made a mistake using private email," Clinton said.

"That's for sure," Trump added.

'Own reality'

"Well, Donald, I know you live in your own reality," Clinton responding to Trump's trade attack.

Trump on police reform

"Secretary Clinton doesn't want to use a few words: Law and order," he said.

'Living in hell'

"In inner cities, African-Americans, Hispanics, are living in hell because it's so dangerous. You walk down the street, you get shot," Trump on crime.

Trump on holding back

"I was going to say something extremely rough to Hillary, to her family, and I said to myself, 'I can't do it. I just can't do it.' It's inappropriate. It's not nice,' " Trump told CNN after the debate.