Obama dons hat, blanket during Tribal Nations ceremony

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama ignored his own "no hats" edict Monday when he partook in a traditional American Indian ceremony in Washington.

Appearing at the White House's Tribal Nations conference, Obama was wrapped in a wool blanket and crowned with a straw hat as a show of honor.

Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of American Indians, said the blanket was called "Rhythm of the Land." He said there was a blanket set aside for first lady Michelle Obama as well.

As members from different tribes played drums and shakers, Obama smiled and faced an audience comprised of representatives from the 567 federally recognized tribes that were invited to attend. He removed the hat after 20 seconds or so as the ceremony proceeded.

"What an amazing honor and what a kind gesture for the honor song and the blanket and the hat," Obama said afterward, calling the event "very moving" and a reflection of the friendships he's developed among tribal communities.

