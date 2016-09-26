Crowd poses for selfie with Hillary Clinton

Story highlights Photo of a group selfie was captured on the campaign trail with Clinton in Florida

(CNN) At a recent campaign event, Hillary Clinton climbed on a box to address a room packed with young people. But instead of facing the Democratic presidential nominee, the audience turned their backs on her en masse.

Further evidence of Clinton's challenge in winning over millennials?

No. As it turned out, the Orlando, Florida, crowd wasn't being disrespectful. With their smartphones and cameras held high, they were snapping selfies -- trying to capture a historic moment by sharing a photo frame with the presidential candidate.

Kinney wasn't expecting her photo to get so much attention, but since designer and Clinton supporter Victor Ng posted it Sunday to Twitter, it's been shared more than 19,000 times.

Apparently my photo of the massive selfie has "gone viral" as someone emailed me tonight. Wow....... https://t.co/u2tKEJr0du — Barbara Kinney (@barb_kinney) September 26, 2016