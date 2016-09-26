Harry Reid calls Donald Trump 'a racist'

Story highlights Reid has launched many attacks against Trump

He previously said the GOP nominee was a "con"

Washington (CNN) Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid called Donald Trump a racist on the Senate floor Monday, an escalation in the Nevada lawmaker's war of words against the GOP presidential nominee in recent weeks.

"Donald Trump is a racist," he said.

Reid's direct comment goes further than the retiring five-term senator was willing to ten days ago during an interview with CNN's Manu Raju. When asked then if he thought Trump is a racist, Reid responded: "All you guys have a job to do. You make that decision. I'm not going to."

Previously, Reid excoriated Trump from the Senate floor, calling him a "spoiled brat," "a con artist" and a "human leech who will bleed the country."

And at a September 13 news conference Reid ripped Trump for being overweight and over his eating habits, charging that the media "magnified" Hillary Clinton's recent bout with pneumonia.

