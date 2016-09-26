Glenn Beck apologizes to listeners for backing Ted Cruz

Story highlights Glenn Beck was a strong advocate for Cruz

He was disappointed with Cruz's decision to back Trump

(CNN) Glenn Beck, a staunch Ted Cruz supporter in the 2016 GOP presidential race, interviewed the Texas senator Monday in a series of often-tense exchanges, after Cruz finally endorsed GOP standard-bearer Donald Trump.

It ended with Beck apologizing to listeners for backing Cruz.

"Do you have any new information that has made you say 'Oh my gosh, he's now not a sociopathic liar and now there's suddenly a reason to believe him?'" Beck had asked Cruz on "The Glenn Beck Radio Program."

Cruz, who in July dramatically declined to endorse Trump during his Republican National Convention, responded that the election is "is a binary choice" between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Trump.

Cruz said he was never "Never Trump," but always "Never Hillary."

